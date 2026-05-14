2026-5-14 rappelling from the highest peak in alabama - read description

(this one is long, and just left it as is...removing as much of the down time as possible...

here is a rough time stamp if you want to watch anything...

but, just listen to the frist 26 minute message about the Lord)





first 26 minutes...message (good)

26-44 minutes...setting up anchors and first rappel (kind of interesting if you have never done it before)

45-106...attempted to climb up and out from a cavern on 100' ascent...didn't make it (scary, ended up turning back before I totally screwed myself and got stuck...you could probably skip this part)

112-122...resetting to single line rappel, and 2nd rappel - (quick reset and 2nd rappel more of the way you are supposed to do it)

123-144...moving to 2nd location and setting up a new anchor - you can see my gear and learn how to set a tree anchor)

144-147...final rappel single line - cool rappel!

147-203...climbed up the cliff face 100' or so and made it!!! holy crap!!! scary!!! (I seriously can't believe I tried that!)

203-to end...leaving northern alabama and heading towards gulf shores (update)

(this was at cheaha state park in alabama, and you go to the hiking trail for pulpit rock...hike out to the end and you will find the anchors at the view)



