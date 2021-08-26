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#100-They Are Murdering People Left and Right
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160 views • August 26, 2021
We are in an unprecedented time in the United States where established safety protocols are not being followed as the COVID 19 Vaccine has been rolled out.
At the same time, there is a massive dis-information campaign going on in the main stream media.
Dr. Peter McCullough weighs in on this disturbing phenomena.
https://visionroot.org
COVID Home Treatment Protocols:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
https://drleemerritt.com/covid-information
Religious exemptions for COVID vaccines:
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/do-not-quit-your-job/
https://forunitedsolutions.org/religious-exemptions
At the same time, there is a massive dis-information campaign going on in the main stream media.
Dr. Peter McCullough weighs in on this disturbing phenomena.
https://visionroot.org
COVID Home Treatment Protocols:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
https://drleemerritt.com/covid-information
Religious exemptions for COVID vaccines:
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/do-not-quit-your-job/
https://forunitedsolutions.org/religious-exemptions
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