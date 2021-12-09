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Australia In 2021: What The Media Won't Tell You (Part 2)
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40 views • December 09, 2021
For anyone who is not aware of what's happening Downunder, and that goes for a majority of Aussies as well, this video is something that must be seen.
For those of you who have never listened to ReallyGraceful, this video is just a sample of her excellent work on informing the masses of what's going on around the world.
To find out more about the ReallyGraceful channel, the link is below:
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Video source: ReallyGraceful - https://www.youtube.com/c/reallygraceful
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection (sadly) between the ReallyGraceful channel and this channel.
For those of you who have never listened to ReallyGraceful, this video is just a sample of her excellent work on informing the masses of what's going on around the world.
To find out more about the ReallyGraceful channel, the link is below:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video source: ReallyGraceful - https://www.youtube.com/c/reallygraceful
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection (sadly) between the ReallyGraceful channel and this channel.
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