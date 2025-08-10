Lequios is Luzon: Bishop Mendoza Confirms It All! Return of the Lequios 3

Oddly, a glitch on the 3rd output of this video which had a minor text update on other slides even, the map disappeared from 13-18 min. You can review the map at:





https://thegodculturephilippines.com/...





We are trying to get to the bottom of the cause of this very odd, very convenient "glitch" as far as our enemy hackers are concerned. We are not going to replace the video at this point which would start over and a blogger would accuse us of being dishonest for editing regardless of how many times we would identify the change.





Welcome back, researchers! In this compelling episode, we dismantle the Ryukyu Theory once and for all with irrefutable evidence from Juan González de Mendoza's historic accounts.





We trace the clear and consistent geographic data from early explorers—Barbosa, Pinto, Pigafetta, and more—all pointing to Luzon as the true location of Lequios. No more confusion. No more Jesuit-influenced distortions. This is history locked in by maps, primary sources, and even official Spanish archives.





Mendoza's geography doesn't lie: Lequios = Luzon.

The Ryukyu narrative? Pure propaganda.





🔔 Like, Subscribe & tap the bell for more in-depth historical truth!

📖 Visit us: https://thegodculture.org

📝 Read our blog: https://thegodculturephilippines.com





Let’s uncover the truth—together.