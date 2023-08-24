July 30th, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle teaches a foundational doctrine of Christianity that is under attack by many who claim to be Christians. Who is Jesus Christ? Is He just a man? Did He have a beginning or was He created? Or, Is He God manifested in the flesh? This question is answered very clearly in the Bible, yet many are preaching another Jesus and thus, another gospel. The Old Testament and the Apostles declared Jesus Christ to be Emmanuel or God with us. They plainly taught that Jesus was and is God Almighty the Creator manifested in the flesh. To say or teach anything else is blasphemy and total heresy. This doctrinal truth is non-negotiable. If you hear any minister or ministry even hint that Jesus is not God in the flesh...RUN!

