Dr. Ana Mihalcea Interviews of a Group Suing Globalists Agencies To Stop the Shots!

Dr. Ana Mihalcea Interviews a Group Suing Globalists Agencies to Stop the Shots! They are winning some cases. Eventually to lead up to an international Criminal Court for their crimes against humanity. It is a lot of cases, and they need your help financially. This is one way we can bring these globalists to justice... by supporting this group... if you are able. But also, prayer is very important. Probably prayer is the most important! Thank you!
