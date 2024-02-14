"Autism is linked to gender dysphoria!" Peter McCullough

Clip from Peter McCullough's presentation at the Autism Health Symposium in San Antonio, TX, Feb 2nd 2024.
(For the Autism Health conference presentation replays, purchase a "Virtual Recording Ticket" : @ https://ahsconference.ticketspice.com/virtual)
"We're all learning together. The data now are becoming very clear. The single greatest threat to a child with autism today goes beyond having autism. It's this. It's gender dysphoria and the threat of transgender medicine. What do we know that transgender crisis is real! It's sudden, and it's global!"
