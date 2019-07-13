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Watch Joy Villa's verbal battle with media at the White House
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1438 views • July 13, 2019
After President Trump announced an Executive Order to side-step putting a US citizenship question on the 2020 census, self-proclaimed 'citizen journalist' and avid Trump supporter, singer Joy Villa got into a heated exchange in the Rose Garden with another attendee covering the event.
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