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Gerald Celente Trends Journal - Top Trends 2022 [01.12.2021]
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40 views • December 02, 2021
2020 was the Year the World Changed. The implications of the raging COVID War will be felt far and wide as we have detailed, and continue to forecast in the #TrendsJournal and the 2022 TOP TRENDS.
20,927 Views streamed Live on Dec 1, 2021
Gerald Celente
152K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Oprpxw-Vdkk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
https://TrendsJournal.com
https://FreedomPeaceJustice.com
20,927 Views streamed Live on Dec 1, 2021
Gerald Celente
152K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Oprpxw-Vdkk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
https://TrendsJournal.com
https://FreedomPeaceJustice.com
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