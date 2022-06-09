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Valley of Slaughter The Hidden Hand Kill, Steal and Destroy 63,459,781
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
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178 views • June 09, 2022

The J Roe of Roe vs. Wade says "it was all an act" that she got paid for. Now she is sorry. How do you get past the millions of murdered children? Blood Money.


https://www.bitchute.com/video/MoYWRk...


63,459,781 Babies Have Been Killed in Abortions Since Roe v. Wade in 1973

We are surrounded by dead men and woman and the time draws near! He shall spit you out for being luke warm! Lines in the sand, how do you stand?

He cuts his tree at the root, a river with an end! What say ye? Does truth come unto you? Does truth not fill the void? The Forest echoes in laughter, will you be in or out?

Too much thriller scary movies, first player kill games and mind altering drugs has caused your conscious to be seared with a hot iron. They are desensitized and numb to suffering. Primed for Hell!


According to the CDC, which uses reports from state agencies to calculate an annual abortion total, 629,898 abortions occurred in the U.S. in 2019 (the latest year for which data is available.) The 2019 count did not include procedures that took place in California, Maryland or New Hampshire, since officials in those states did not share their data with the CDC, Pew noted.


The Guttmacher Institute calculates its annual abortion total by contacting abortion providers across the country. It uses the data from providers that choose to participate to estimate the results for the providers that don’t. Through this process, the institute determined that 862,320 abortions took place nationwide in 2017.

Keywords
childrenmurdertruthabortiongenocideinfanticideroe vs waderichie from bostonblood moneyott tvott tv realityott tv scripture realityrussell otta call for an uprisinggod rulesvalley of slaughterkill steal and destroyj roe
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