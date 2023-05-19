Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep. Jim Jordan If You're Pro-Life, Pro-Family, Catholic, Look Out for the FBI
36 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Donate

Breitbart


May 19, 2023


Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Thursday during a U.S. House hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that “if you’re pro-life, pro-family, and you’re Catholic, look out,” referring to how a leaked memorandum from the FBI’s Richmond Field Office revealing that the bureau wanted to put agents inside of churches to spy on citizens.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/GWPZYI3LbaA/

Keywords
fbicatholicjim jordanrepublicanpro-lifebreitbartpro-familyweaponization of governmentus house hearingspy on citizens

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket