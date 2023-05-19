Rep. Jim Jordan If You're Pro-Life, Pro-Family, Catholic, Look Out for the FBI

Breitbart





May 19, 2023





Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Thursday during a U.S. House hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that “if you’re pro-life, pro-family, and you’re Catholic, look out,” referring to how a leaked memorandum from the FBI’s Richmond Field Office revealing that the bureau wanted to put agents inside of churches to spy on citizens.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/GWPZYI3LbaA/