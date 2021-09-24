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We are Anne Frank
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125 views • September 24, 2021
The 21st century version of Nazi Germany on steroids. Pure evil is right in front of our eyes. Will we stand up for what’s right? Or will we hide behind the masks in fear. WW3 is here and many are asleep. We will not comply. God is warning us right now. Are you listening. ???
All that matters is the Gospel of Jesus Christ folks. American Babylon has fallen and His judgements are imminent. As believers in Christ Jesus, we lose down here. But we win everything. Think, pray, cry out for forgiveness, repent and believe in Him. The clot shot jab is the least of anyone’s worry without a right relationship with God.
The woman in Australia was protesting for freedom to breathe freely. She may never see her son again.
All that matters is the Gospel of Jesus Christ folks. American Babylon has fallen and His judgements are imminent. As believers in Christ Jesus, we lose down here. But we win everything. Think, pray, cry out for forgiveness, repent and believe in Him. The clot shot jab is the least of anyone’s worry without a right relationship with God.
The woman in Australia was protesting for freedom to breathe freely. She may never see her son again.
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