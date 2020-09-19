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Hospitalisations, tests et niveaux d'alerte bidons - Radio-Quebec
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108 views • September 19, 2020
19 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pn6D4VQb4y4
Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Adieu la 2e vague ? - Radio-Quebec
Les niveaux d'alerte sont bidons, les tests PCR sont bidons, les hospitalisations sont bidons, les chiffres des «morts» sont bidons; que reste-t-il de la pandémie?
Appuyez l'information libre: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Adieu la 2e vague ? - Radio-Quebec
Les niveaux d'alerte sont bidons, les tests PCR sont bidons, les hospitalisations sont bidons, les chiffres des «morts» sont bidons; que reste-t-il de la pandémie?
Appuyez l'information libre: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
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