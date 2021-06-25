Jack Posobiec: The Lancet Is Pushing Back and Pin All the Blame on Peter Daszak

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06/21/2021 Jack Posobiec, Editor in Chief of Human Events: The Lancet is pushing back and pin all the blame on Peter Daszak now. Peter Daszak is out of the club now. He is off now. He is going to be isolated as Fauci.