Trojan Horses...

Donald Trump did not storm America; he was invited through the front doors. His campaign promised prosperity and championed a brand of “populism” couched in strong-man bravado. Many saw him as the one man bold enough to upend the status quo.



• At face value, he railed against elites and bureaucracies, portraying himself as the only person who could drain the “swamp.”



• Symbolically, he proclaimed that he would rescue the working class from economic malaise, restore “law and order,” and reassert America’s greatness on the global stage.



Yet, behind the fanfare, all manner of unseen operatives — political mercenaries — were ushered into power. These included:



1. Oligarchs, Elon Musk , disguised as allies of the common man: Wealthy power-brokers who manipulated the economic system for personal gain while claiming to champion the everyday worker.



2. White nationalists, cloaked in nationalist rhetoric: Individuals who exploited patriotic fervor to normalize ethno-centric ideologies.



3. Religious extremists, prophesying at podiums: Leaders who used sacred texts to legitimize political agendas rather than truly guide consciences.



4. Foreign agents, laundering influence: Countries that recognized and exploited Trump’s eagerness for praise, leveraging it to steer American policy.



5. Architects of authoritarianism, rebranding tyranny as ‘order’: Policy-makers who chipped away at constitutional democracy under the auspices of patriotism and security.



The greatest danger was how seamlessly they entered, not through violence, but through the electorate’s own invitation. It was a democracy that opened the gates. In this tragic irony, freedom itself provided the Trojan Horse-Trump , Musk , Kennedy etc. They entered aligned with our values, but they were never with us. They spoke the right words, seducing us to follow...By the time the betrayal is clear, it`s too late....This video explains what is happening now...

