Paul Keating urges Joe Biden not to seek re-election

Former prime minister Paul Keating has urged US President Joe Biden to “put his cue in the rack” and choose not to seek re-election this year. In an interview with the Financial Review to mark his 80th birthday, Mr Keating spoke about his own age, comparing it to Joe Biden who is 81. Former Victorian Liberal Party president Michael Kroger says there is “zero chance” of Joe Biden being re-elected. “I think there is probably only a 10 per cent chance that he will be the Democratic Party candidate. “I can’t see him getting to the line.”







