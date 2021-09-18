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The Awakening is here, it's time for us to unmask
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41 views • September 18, 2021
Hey you guys, welcome to my new channel here. I'm here to continue speaking out, as you may know I'm censored heavily and I was about to give it up but I think it's super important to document my journey and make it available to hear. Heads up: you'll have to excuse some explicit language, this is just a part of me and I don't tend to hold back that side of myself. This is about sharing the love, sharing the truth, because that's what we prefer. I'm diving into several topics and ideas. Most importantly I'm diving into the spiritual aspect of this time and our relation to each other and where to start looking. I will say this very kindly, please don't agree to anything I say and look into things for yourself so that you can come up with your own conclusion. This is purely for meant for those who are meant to see it, not for conflict.
You can find me on IG: @love_lenzer
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alena.speaks.9/
You can find me on IG: @love_lenzer
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alena.speaks.9/
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