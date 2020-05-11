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German Lawyer on History of Stasi Vaccine Mandates
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18 views • May 11, 2020
German Vaccine mandates have a long history in totalitarian, communist societies like East Germany (DDR). A German lawyer talks about the the “German Infection Protection Act” bringing health tyranny to Germany — and formerly free European countries. And, a look at HOW the Stasi was taken down PEACEFULLY
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