Israel is a Sign & Shroud of Turin 08/21/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
123 views • 8 months ago

If you want to know the future, you only need to look at Israel. Today Pastor Stan shares the news that Israel made an actual nuclear threat to Iran, and Iran responded harshly. In other news, silver trumpets were blown on Temple Mount and finally, a shocking Shroud of Turin Discovery were made. Is this truly the cloth that covered Jesus in His grave?

 

00:00 - Prophecies to Come

02:46 - Israel

05:41 - Israel-Iran Fight Coming

07:26 - Israel will never lose Another Battle

09:07 - Watch Israel to know the Future

15:14 - Shroud of Turin

20:26 - Our Promos


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Potassium Iodide Neighborhood Pack:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/NEIGHBOORHOOD-PACKAGE/productinfo/P%2DNP01/


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

israelsignshroud of turiniran warprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
