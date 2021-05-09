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GLOBAL OBEDIENCE. THE PROTEST SONG THAT EXPOSES COVID SINCE SUMMER 2020 by Nick Paraskevopoulos
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40 views • May 09, 2021
I wrote this protest song during the summer of 2020 and unfortunately this protest song is proved to be right. It is a covid protest song that exposes the system. It is my view but not only mine and I felt I had to contribute the way I could. This is my first published song and I give everyone the right to spread it around.
Nick Paraskevopoulos
https://revolution.gr
https://charisma-beats.com
Nick Paraskevopoulos
https://revolution.gr
https://charisma-beats.com
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