Hidden Agendas and Vanishing Truths: What They Don’t Want You to Know
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10117 followers
2
308 views • 23 hours ago

In this eye-opening exposé, we dive into three controversial topics that challenge mainstream narratives:

  • CIA’s Fog Virus Test: A chilling glimpse into covert biological experiments and their implications for public safety.
  • Agenda 2030 & Digital ID: Behind the promise of global convenience lies a growing concern—are we trading freedom for control?
  • Missing Children & NGO Secrets: Former UN insider Călin Georgescu breaks silence on disturbing truths about global organizations and hidden power structures.

This video explores the intersection of surveillance, secrecy, and sovereignty—inviting viewers to question, reflect, and stay informed.

Mirrored - Symphony of the Dead

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
ciaagenda 2030missing childrendigital idfog virus test
