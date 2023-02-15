INTERVIEW GONZALO LIRA on the US Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing which crippled the German Economy - George Galloway, 021423

I'm sharing this video from, 'George Galloway', on YouTube from Feb. 14, 2023.
Feb 14, 2023 #GonzaloLira"INTERVIEW: I have many friends in Germany, says Gonzalo Lira, and none of them have heard of Sy Hersh’s piece about the US blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline.
Follow MOATS on YouTube #GonzaloLira"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.