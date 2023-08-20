Create New Account
Christians And Devils - Dr Peter Ruckman
Get Blessed Forever
What saith the scripture? This simplicity is confounding regarding this basic Bible doctrine in this video (audio) that teaches what the Bible says about how devils (also referred to as evil spirits or demons) attack the flesh of Christians.

freedomjesussatanchristiansprayerdemonskjvspiritual warfaredeliveranceprayersdevilsbindingloosingabsolute truthbible believers

