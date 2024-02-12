Russian Crew of the Orlan-30 UAV - uses a 'Laser Beam' to direct a Kamikaze Drone to a Target - in this case an enemy tank. Kupyansk direction - part 2

Russian Crew of the Orlan-30 UAV - uses a 'Laser Beam' to direct a Kamikaze Drone to a Target - in this case an enemy tank. Kupyansk direction

In addition to the 152-mm Krasnopol projectile and the Kh-38ML cruise missile, kamikaze drones of an unknown type began to fly in following the laser beam from the Orlan-30 UAV. It could be the Cube, or a new version of the Lancet.

The video shows the destruction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces firing point located at a low altitude.

In second video the crew of the Orlan-30 UAV uses a laser beam to direct a kamikaze drone to a target, in this case an enemy tank. Kupyansk direction.



