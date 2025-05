[Feb 1, 2021] 117# Flat earth talk | with special guest David Weiss [Never a straight answer podcast]

117# Flat earth talk | with special guest David WeissThis week were joined on the show by David Weiss ,David is a known flat earther, who spends his time spreading the word about the flat earth and the “globe lie.”David's best known for hosting the Flat Earth Podcast along with, co-hosts Matt & Curious J.Where they discuss all things related to the flat earth theory.Also David clams to be able to convince anyone, that you’ve been lied to this whole time?? And the earth is indeed flat.???CONTACT US!!Get in touch! Have a question for us or a comment or suggestion you can email usNASA_NEVERNeverstraightanswerALL LINKSWere available on all platforms to go subscribeADVERTCraft Gin ClubEvery month, the craft Gin club select one of the world's finest small-batch gins and send a full-size bottle to our members along with a range of complementary gourmet treats and a copy of our club magazine. Our members love being part of the club!We have a fab deal where you can get your first two boxes at 50% off just follow the link and make sure to use the discount code both in the description wooooooooo GIN its good for you!!Code AFFTWO50craft-gin-club.sjv.io/jkdNbSend in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/neverastraightanswer/message The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRHVenmo: dtweissFaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB Instagram: @TheflatearthpodcastMEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education