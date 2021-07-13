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MONDAY JULY 12TH 2021 LIVE STREAM CHRISTOPHER JAMES UPDATE
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550 views • July 13, 2021
Christopher James is back from a 2 week hiatus with updates and powerful truths our world must learn.
You will not want to Miss Weds July 14th 2021 Live stream where the BAR is now fully exposed to its massive corruption.
God Speed
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
You will not want to Miss Weds July 14th 2021 Live stream where the BAR is now fully exposed to its massive corruption.
God Speed
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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