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End Domestic Terrorism Rally Part 1, Antifa in Portland, Oregon!
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42 views • December 31, 2019
Part 1 of the End Domestic Terrorism rally in Portland, OR on August 17th 2019. Antifa thought they were going to stop the Proud Boys from having a peaceful rally. As it turned out, several Antifa members got arrested!
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