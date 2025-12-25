Icicle Works (1985, C64)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Icicle Works is an arcade game developed by British company British Software and published by Commodore. It was also released for C16/Plus4 and ZX Spectrum.
Christmas is getting close. Unfortunately, Santa Clause has just returned from a holiday, and all the presents are scattered around and buried under snow and stones. Now you need to help Santa collect the presents in time for Christmas.
Icicle Works is a Boulder Dash Clone where you need to collect enough presents in each level to assemble a toy which displayed on the right.