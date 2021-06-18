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Are We Becoming A Drug Culture?
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More about apostasy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/apostasy
Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 18
Tom: Welcome to Apostasy Update. I’m T. A. McMahon, and in this program we’re addressing biblical eschatology—what the Bible has to say prophetically about the last days prior to the return of Jesus Christ.
My partner in this discussion is Carl Teichrib. He’s the author of Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-enchantment.
Carl, welcome back, and thanks for joining me in our ongoing discussion of where the world and Christendom are headed according to the Scriptures as history draws to a close.
Carl: Good to be back, Tom. Looking forward to this discussion.
Tom: Yeah. Carl, as you know, and hopefully many of our viewers recognize that we’re—what we’ve been presenting in this series is taken from four books: your book, Game of Gods; America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice; Christianity and Anti-Christianity in Their Final Conflict; and most importantly the Bible, which is God’s direct communication to mankind.
We’re now focusing on Carl Teichrib’s book Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-enchantment. But last week, Carl, you gave us an explanation of the subtitle of your book. But it reminded me that when we discussed America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice, we didn’t address a part of that title, which is “sorcery,” which is a major part of the end times. It’s a conditioning process. It incorporates much that ultimately leads to communication with demonic entities.
Carl, I’ll start with the definition of sorcery, and you take it from there and we’ll go back and forth on this, because this is a huge, huge issue.
Sorcery, as it’s used in the New Testament Scripture, is the Greek term pharmakeia, from which we get our words pharmacy, obviously a place that dispenses drugs. Well, hallucinogenic drugs in particular have been used to enter into altered states of consciousness, which we’ve talked about, which is the doorway to communicating with spirit entities. In the Old Testament, sorcery is related to witchcraft, magic, and having a familiar spirit, and that would include everything involved in ancient and present-day shamanism, which we’ve gone over, as well as the beliefs of Eastern mystics and New Age pantheists.
So, Carl, what’s your input for this?
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 18
Tom: Welcome to Apostasy Update. I’m T. A. McMahon, and in this program we’re addressing biblical eschatology—what the Bible has to say prophetically about the last days prior to the return of Jesus Christ.
My partner in this discussion is Carl Teichrib. He’s the author of Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-enchantment.
Carl, welcome back, and thanks for joining me in our ongoing discussion of where the world and Christendom are headed according to the Scriptures as history draws to a close.
Carl: Good to be back, Tom. Looking forward to this discussion.
Tom: Yeah. Carl, as you know, and hopefully many of our viewers recognize that we’re—what we’ve been presenting in this series is taken from four books: your book, Game of Gods; America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice; Christianity and Anti-Christianity in Their Final Conflict; and most importantly the Bible, which is God’s direct communication to mankind.
We’re now focusing on Carl Teichrib’s book Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-enchantment. But last week, Carl, you gave us an explanation of the subtitle of your book. But it reminded me that when we discussed America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice, we didn’t address a part of that title, which is “sorcery,” which is a major part of the end times. It’s a conditioning process. It incorporates much that ultimately leads to communication with demonic entities.
Carl, I’ll start with the definition of sorcery, and you take it from there and we’ll go back and forth on this, because this is a huge, huge issue.
Sorcery, as it’s used in the New Testament Scripture, is the Greek term pharmakeia, from which we get our words pharmacy, obviously a place that dispenses drugs. Well, hallucinogenic drugs in particular have been used to enter into altered states of consciousness, which we’ve talked about, which is the doorway to communicating with spirit entities. In the Old Testament, sorcery is related to witchcraft, magic, and having a familiar spirit, and that would include everything involved in ancient and present-day shamanism, which we’ve gone over, as well as the beliefs of Eastern mystics and New Age pantheists.
So, Carl, what’s your input for this?
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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