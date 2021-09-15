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𝟮𝟰 𝗚𝟬𝗩𝗘𝗥'𝗡𝟬𝗥𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗥 𝗘𝗦' 𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗲𝘅𝗮𝘀, 𝗔𝗿𝗶𝘇𝟬𝗻𝗮 & 𝗗.𝗖 !! 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗶' 𝘁𝗮'𝗿𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗛!𝗚𝗛 𝗔 𝗟 𝗘' 𝗥 𝗧 !!
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754 views • September 15, 2021
𝟮𝟰 𝗚𝟬𝗩𝗘𝗥'𝗡𝟬𝗥𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗥 𝗘𝗦' 𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗲𝘅𝗮𝘀, 𝗔𝗿𝗶𝘇𝟬𝗻𝗮 & 𝗗.𝗖 !! 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗶' 𝘁𝗮'𝗿𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗛!𝗚𝗛 𝗔 𝗟 𝗘' 𝗥 𝗧 !!
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