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INVENTOR OF MRNA VACCINE AND HIGH LEVEL DOCTORS SPEAK OUT ON VACCINE DANGERS AND CENSORSHIP
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29 views • June 26, 2021
Inventor of mRNA Technology: Vaccine Causes Lipid Nanoparticles to Accumulate in ‘High Concentrations’ in Ovaries
On the “Dark Horse Podcast,” Dr. Robert Malone, creator of mRNA vaccine technology, said the COVID vaccine lipid nanoparticles — which tell the body to produce the spike protein — leave the injection site and accumulate in organs and tissues.
In the USA, Covid “vaccines” caused more death in 4 1/2 months, than all vaccines combined in the past 17 years.
Specialist doctors from Canada speak out on vaccine dangers and censorship.
Alarming revelation at 1:20:00
More on the Technocratic Elites Agenda:-
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/06/19/have-the-great-reset-technocrats-really-thought-this-through-evil-between-depopulation-neuralink/
Courtesy: Dark Horse Podcast, CanadianPhysicians.org and www.TakeActionCanada.ca
On the “Dark Horse Podcast,” Dr. Robert Malone, creator of mRNA vaccine technology, said the COVID vaccine lipid nanoparticles — which tell the body to produce the spike protein — leave the injection site and accumulate in organs and tissues.
In the USA, Covid “vaccines” caused more death in 4 1/2 months, than all vaccines combined in the past 17 years.
Specialist doctors from Canada speak out on vaccine dangers and censorship.
Alarming revelation at 1:20:00
More on the Technocratic Elites Agenda:-
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/06/19/have-the-great-reset-technocrats-really-thought-this-through-evil-between-depopulation-neuralink/
Courtesy: Dark Horse Podcast, CanadianPhysicians.org and www.TakeActionCanada.ca
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