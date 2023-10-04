From DEATH to LIFE - From DARKNESS to LIGHT- Condemned to Exonerated. The LIGHT OVERCAME DARKNESS !

Join me in a personal journey to the Disclosure of the TRUTH.. The Darkness Cannot hide from the light and the World is about to be JUDGED..
Is the VATICAN A SNAKE WEARING a CROWN ?? Yes or No ???? If it is, then you Know the testimony is TRUE and The ENEMY of the LORD God is full of Wrath..
the Record Speaks for itself because the message is from the WORD and Is Sustained By The WORD ...
Repent the Kingdom of Heaven is at Hand...Time of the Serpents judgement is at hand..
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.