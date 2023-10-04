Create New Account
From DEATH to LIFE - From DARKNESS to LIGHT- Condemned to Exonerated. The LIGHT OVERCAME DARKNESS !
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Join me in a personal journey to the Disclosure of the TRUTH.. The Darkness Cannot hide from the light and the World is about to be JUDGED..

Is the VATICAN A SNAKE WEARING a CROWN ?? Yes or No ???? If it is, then you Know the testimony is TRUE and The ENEMY of the LORD God is full of Wrath..

the Record Speaks for itself because the message is from the WORD and Is Sustained By The WORD ...

Repent the Kingdom of Heaven is at Hand...Time of the Serpents judgement is at hand..

 

biblechristjesusprophecyrapturerevelation

