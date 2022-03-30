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National Economic Security And Reformation Act In Effect And Rolling Out ( NESARA ) ( 3-29-2022 )
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90 views • March 30, 2022
Video Documentary By Supreme Productions
First hour is history of Saint Germain and were the Gold well come from for NESARA
Second hour is how the fake US dollar was started
Third hour how the money was stolen and how NESARA well make everyone very very very very Rich and why there well be no Would War 3.
The last two hours about 70% can be verified with some research as it go's with the first hour I'v never heard about Saint Germain that well take sometime to research.
video link ( https://bestnewshere.com/nesara-in-effect-and-rolling-must-video/ )
First hour is history of Saint Germain and were the Gold well come from for NESARA
Second hour is how the fake US dollar was started
Third hour how the money was stolen and how NESARA well make everyone very very very very Rich and why there well be no Would War 3.
The last two hours about 70% can be verified with some research as it go's with the first hour I'v never heard about Saint Germain that well take sometime to research.
video link ( https://bestnewshere.com/nesara-in-effect-and-rolling-must-video/ )
Keywords
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