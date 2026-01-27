BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Dr. Brody Miller: How Brain Injury Drives Addiction—and How to Heal It Naturally
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48168 followers
2259 views • 2 days ago

To learn more, visit: https://drbrodymiller.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Introduction and Background of Dr. Brody Miller (0:01)

- Discussion on Addiction and Behavioral Addictions (7:42)

- Impact of Traumatic Brain Injuries on Addictive Behavior (12:22)

- The Role of Social Media and Mental Health (16:21)

- Nutrition and Brain Health (17:47)

- The Importance of Resilience and Emotional Regulation (35:41)

- The Role of Nature and Holistic Lifestyle (38:55)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (40:55)


