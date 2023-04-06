U.S. To Send BILLIONS More To Ukraine: Americans Brace For DOLLAR COLLAPSE As Elites Push WAR

Stew Peters Show





April 5, 2023





The decline of the U.S. dollar marks the end of a financial era.

David Pyne is here to talk about the collapse of the U.S. dollar.

Biden’s foolish sanctions against Russia have totally backfired.

The BRICS countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are creating their own financial system.

All the while Biden continues to disarm the United States military by giving our weapons away to Ukraine.

Why doesn’t House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stop funding the pointless war in Ukraine?

Neocon Republicans continue to support “forever wars” just like they did in Iraq and Afghanistan.

If President Trump were in office this war would have never happened.

