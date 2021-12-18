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Dr Graham Lyons, SCA Session 83: Standing Tall - December 17, 2021
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70 views • December 18, 2021
Dr Graham Lyons, SCA Session 83: Standing Tall - December 17, 2021
This clip by Kristall from: SCA Session 83: "Standing Tall"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuxPVkeMKSk - December 17, 2021
https://www.adelaide.edu.au/directory/graham.lyons - https://archive.md/3H12f -
https://www.alor.org/blog/index.php/dr-graham-lyons-fighter-against-the-covid-new-world-order-by-paul-walker
https://www.biblaridion.info/blog/dr-graham-lyons/
https://adelaidefreedomrally.com/speakers/dr-graham-lyons/
https://www.informedchoiceaustralia.com/post/powerful-must-watch-interview-dr-graham-lyons-adelaide-on-the-agenda
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/OVALmedia_englishTor:
http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion/Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.
The Corona Committee Foundation is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH is responsible for the technical transmission. Both finance their work through donations. Please support OVALmedia as well.
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Intended purpose: „SCA"
Dr Graham Lyons, SCA Session 83: Standing Tall
Dr Graham Lyons, SCA Session 83, Standing Tall, Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, 17 December 2021
This clip by Kristall from: SCA Session 83: "Standing Tall"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuxPVkeMKSk - December 17, 2021
https://www.adelaide.edu.au/directory/graham.lyons - https://archive.md/3H12f -
https://www.alor.org/blog/index.php/dr-graham-lyons-fighter-against-the-covid-new-world-order-by-paul-walker
https://www.biblaridion.info/blog/dr-graham-lyons/
https://adelaidefreedomrally.com/speakers/dr-graham-lyons/
https://www.informedchoiceaustralia.com/post/powerful-must-watch-interview-dr-graham-lyons-adelaide-on-the-agenda
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/OVALmedia_englishTor:
http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion/Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.
The Corona Committee Foundation is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH is responsible for the technical transmission. Both finance their work through donations. Please support OVALmedia as well.
https://www.oval.media/en/donations/donate/
Intended purpose: „SCA"
Dr Graham Lyons, SCA Session 83: Standing Tall
Dr Graham Lyons, SCA Session 83, Standing Tall, Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, 17 December 2021
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