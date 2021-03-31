Conversation with Alex Collier - Elena Danaan

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When Alex and I stunningly realized we were given the same information from either the Andromedan Council and the Galactic Federation, time came about to connect. This interview is the first time we publicly chat about our common experiences. I don't know you but I can barely wait!
---To contact Alex Collier and attend his Webinars, please visit: https://www.alexcollier.org/
---The famous interview of Alex in 1994: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQZgAEA95s8&;t=0s
---Get the shirt "I survived Earth": https://pleiadean-contacts.creator-spring.com/listing/i-survived-earth-in-the-3rd-de?product=1303