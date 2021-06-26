© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1554 - Jason Haynes - Report on the attack
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 26, 2021
Jason was at the hospital because his son had a serious ear infection, when Moses attacked him from behind, knocking him unconscious in front of his two children. He then began attacking other people at the hospital, before police arrested him. Jason’s jaw was broken in 4 places, 4 of his teeth were knocked out, and he suffered bleeding on the brain.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.