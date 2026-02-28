President Trump Floats 'Friendly Takeover of Cuba' to Mitigate Their Current Debacles

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. is in negotiations with Cuba, potentially leading to a "friendly takeover" of the communist island nation just 90 miles from Florida.

Trump described Cuba as being in severe economic distress—"no money, no anything right now"—due to tightened U.S. sanctions, fuel shortages, blackouts, and the loss of Venezuelan oil support after Nicolás Maduro's ouster.

The proposal emphasizes a negotiated, non-military transition to end over 60 years of communist rule, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading high-level talks to advance American interests and national security.

Trump highlighted benefits for the Cuban exile community in the U.S., particularly in Florida, who could return home under a free government, calling it "something good, very positive" for them.

The article frames this as poetic justice against the Castro regime's history of exporting revolution, harboring terrorists, and aligning with U.S. adversaries like the Soviet Union, China, and Russia.

Past Democratic efforts (e.g., Obama's thaw) are criticized for emboldening dictators without helping the Cuban people, while Trump's approach uses economic pressure to force peaceful change.

A post-communist Cuba could feature free elections, restored private property, U.S. investment, and prosperity, sending a strong message that socialism fails and American resolve can topple it without bloodshed.

Left-wing critics may label it "imperialism," but the piece counters that true oppression came from the regime itself, and Trump's offer represents generous empowerment of freedom-loving Cubans.

This aligns with Trump's "America First" agenda of securing the hemisphere, confronting threats, and promoting liberty, potentially becoming a legacy-defining achievement in his second term.

The regime's desperation makes change possible; the article urges seizing the moment to "make Cuba great again" through a triumphant, peaceful return to freedom.





Read More: https://americafirstreport.com/president-trump-floats-friendly-takeover-of-cuba-to-mitigate-their-current-debacles/