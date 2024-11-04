BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE ENEMY WITHIN - QANON IS THE TREASONOUS TRAITOR MAJOR GENERAL PAUL. E. VALLELY
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
254 views • 6 months ago

THE ENEMY WITHIN-  QANON IS THE TREASONOUS TRAITOR MAJOR GENERAL PAUL. E. VALLELY 

What can I say? Watch the video. All links in the Documentary.

Prayers for all our American brothers and sisters as America is the first sacrificed, to usher in 100% Global Communism and Satanism. Prayers for all who will be in like situation as this Chaos rolls across the planet. 

'From PSYOP to MindWar:

The Psychology of Victory

- by -

Colonel Paul E. Valley

Commander

- with -

Major Michael A. Aquino

PSYOP Research & Analysis Team Leader

Headquarters, 7th Psychological Operations Group United States Army Reserve Presidio of San Francisco, California

1980'

https://www.wanttoknow.info/mk/mindwar-michael-aquino.pdf 

^ ( Please familiarise yourself with this folks ) 


Thank you to Barry McGuire for the cool track Eve of Destruction recorded 1965 HQ . Still relevant today as the day you recorded it . 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPIcwjFB1PY 

JESUS guide His faithful home. 

Peace 

Out





Keywords
jesuspedophiliaqanontraitorconspiracyking james bibleqsatanistsconspiratorsdominionchurch of satanguy fawkesvallelylt col michael aquinomag gen paultemple of setnov 5th 1605
