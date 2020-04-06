© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Be Happy When Preparing for the Worst Case Scenario
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • April 06, 2020
Preparing for the worst case scenario...that's something a lot of us are thinking about at the moment (April 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic). What is the secret to happiness and contentment during this time, and how will we be able to look on the bright side in the future, when Christian persecution will be on the cards for any of us who chooses to obey Jesus? This video will help you to think about the positives, by practicing the positive power of negative thinking.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Armageddon News
Trumpet 3 - Wormwood Killer Asteroid - Armageddon News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smIs9...
Armageddon News
Trumpet 5 - Stinging Locust Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZLWs...
Fast Tsunami , Never Seen Before
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Armageddon News
Trumpet 3 - Wormwood Killer Asteroid - Armageddon News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smIs9...
Armageddon News
Trumpet 5 - Stinging Locust Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZLWs...
Fast Tsunami , Never Seen Before
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.