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Covid sabotaged many lives-How to discover a path to flourish with Larry Sharpe-Dir NeoSage Group
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2 views • November 07, 2020
Lockdowns have sabotaged the livelihoods of countless American families, with the WHO warning continuation of draconian orders that would exacerbate a worldwide epidemic of poverty. Even before Covid, though, business owners struggled to thrive and individuals faced existential crises around finding paths that motivated the effort necessary to flourish. Where do we go from here?
For almost two decades Mr. Sharpe has counseled executives and activists on how to set and meet goals - including how to discover what they even want to do. With the shambles in which society finds itself, each of us needs coach Larry to discover our footing and rebuild a better world.
For almost two decades Mr. Sharpe has counseled executives and activists on how to set and meet goals - including how to discover what they even want to do. With the shambles in which society finds itself, each of us needs coach Larry to discover our footing and rebuild a better world.
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