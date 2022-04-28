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CERN PARTICLE COLLIDER & THE GOTTHARD TUNNEL
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199 views • April 28, 2022
We all know about the CERN particle collider, but very few of us know about the Gotthard tunnel and the spiritual implications involved with each. Dr. Stella Immanuel waxes eloquent on these amazing technological feats, the opening of portals, and the spiritual mandate for Christian victory in these times.
FULL VIDEO: https://rumble.com/vti5ld-prophetic-visions-with-dr.-stella-immanuel.html
To support my work as an independent journalist, and to help me bridge the gap between passion and career, please support me here: https://gofund.me/55708bc6
FULL VIDEO: https://rumble.com/vti5ld-prophetic-visions-with-dr.-stella-immanuel.html
To support my work as an independent journalist, and to help me bridge the gap between passion and career, please support me here: https://gofund.me/55708bc6
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