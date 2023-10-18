WW3 Imminent, U.S. Military Forces Heading to Middle East, Bible Prophecy Unfolding Before Our Eyes

MAILBAG SHOW 10.17.2023
LINKS TO STORIES DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW...
https://www.barrons.com/news/israel-bombs-syria-after-air-raid-sirens-sound-in-annexed-golan-army-d9757d6c
https://leohohmann.com/2023/10/08/globalists-open-second-front-in-world-war-iii-attack-on-israel-activates-zero-hour-around-the-world-and-america-is-not-immune/
https://www.axios.com/2023/10/14/iran-warning-israel-hezbollah-hamas-war-gaza
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2023/10/5000-sailors-head-to-mediterranean-aboard-uss-eisenhower-its-real-now/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/usa-dispatches-second-aircraft-carrier-to-eastern-mediterranean-amid-israel-hamas-conflict/ar-AA1ieEYb
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/strategic-petroleum-reserve-near-historic-lows-biden-drained/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/expert-warns-central-american-un-camps-to-facilitate-1-million-invaders-to-us-a-month/
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2023/10/video-fbi-director-warns-of-rising-terror-threats-against-americans-in-us-after-hamas-attacks/
https://ia601900.us.archive.org/16/items/albert-pike-letter-to-mazzini/Albert%20Pike%20Letter%20to%20Mazzini.pdf
https://www.westernjournal.com/next-sound-freedom-faith-based-film-death-already-sold-75k-tickets/
