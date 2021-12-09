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Coming of Christ Lesson 12 - The Light of Love vs The Darkness of Shame
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20 views • December 09, 2021
A discussion of the Day of The Lord in 1 Thessalonians 5 utilizing a contextual approach. This is a continuance of our Pertinent Parousia Passages series regarding Christ's return. I explain that the Day of the Lord was only ominous for unbelievers and a blessing of comfort and good news for believers!
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