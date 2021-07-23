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Rabbi Sacks on The Mutation of Antisemitism
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44 views • July 23, 2021
Posted 19April2017 The Office of Rabbi Sacks:
In recent months and years we have seen the return and rise of antisemitism across Europe and around the world. But how has antisemitism mutated over time? And why does its return today present a danger not just for Jews, but for all who care about our common humanity? Please watch and share my new whiteboard animation and this important message.
Antisemitism, Jews, Israel, BDS, Anti-Zionist, Terror, Europe,
In recent months and years we have seen the return and rise of antisemitism across Europe and around the world. But how has antisemitism mutated over time? And why does its return today present a danger not just for Jews, but for all who care about our common humanity? Please watch and share my new whiteboard animation and this important message.
Antisemitism, Jews, Israel, BDS, Anti-Zionist, Terror, Europe,
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