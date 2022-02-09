To My Fellow Canadian Police Officers, Do NOT Follow Unlawful Orders.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police officers everywhere, please listen to Brian Denison. Denison was the first Canadian police officer (Calgary Police Services) to speak publicly about the illegal mandates. His message for other Canadian police officers is to remind them that the truckers and other peaceful protesters in Ottawa are just trying to regain their freedoms, which have been taken away from them for the past two years, and that the Ottawa Police Chief, Ottawa Mayor, and Justin Trudeau are criminals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXO4shLRIvw