Face Like the Sun: part 2 (Revelation 1)
Brenda Weltner
Published 2 months ago

Christ symbolically appears in the Old Testament book of Daniel, as well as in the New Testament book of Revelation. “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s

revelationangel of the lorddanielbrenda weltner

