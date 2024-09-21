Footage of battles for multi-story buildings in Toretsk.

Toretsk is an industrial city in Bakhmut Raion, Donetsk Oblast.

Adding from today:

Russia has no intention of participating in "peace summits" on Ukraine, as they have nothing to do with conflict resolution, stated Maria Zakharova.

"The so-called second summit has the same goal – to push through the completely unviable 'Zelensky formula' as the only basis for resolving the conflict, to gain the support of the global majority, and on its behalf, present Russia with an ultimatum for capitulation. We will not participate in such 'summits.'"

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that Moscow is not refusing a political-diplomatic settlement of the crisis.

"However, in Kiev and the West, they are not thinking about peace. They want war. Proof of this is the criminal invasion of the Kursk region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Zelensky's plea for permission to strike deep into Russia with long-range NATO weapons. This is a continuation of the terror against the population of our country. We will not negotiate with terrorists."





