🚨Israel is now extending its Gaza genocide into Lebanon - Turkish FM, last night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Israel is now extending its genocide in Gaza into Lebanon — Turkish FM
Hakan Fidan warns that Israeli attacks are costing hundreds of lives and deepening a humanitarian crisis.
"Ending the Israeli occupation of Lebanon, and protecting the civilian population, has become a priority that cannot be postponed... The Netanyahu government must not be allowed to sabotage ceasefire and negotiation processes again."
Fidan called out Israeli expansionism for threatening regional stability.