🚨Israel is now extending its Gaza genocide into Lebanon - Turkish FM, last night

🚨 Israel is now extending its genocide in Gaza into Lebanon — Turkish FM

Hakan Fidan warns that Israeli attacks are costing hundreds of lives and deepening a humanitarian crisis.

"Ending the Israeli occupation of Lebanon, and protecting the civilian population, has become a priority that cannot be postponed... The Netanyahu government must not be allowed to sabotage ceasefire and negotiation processes again."

Fidan called out Israeli expansionism for threatening regional stability.